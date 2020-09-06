Third Avenue Management LLC Buys 54,000 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Third Avenue Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BATRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 72,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,388. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $198.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

