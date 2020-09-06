Third Avenue Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Third Avenue Management LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,852,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

KALU stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 92,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,748. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

In other news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $73,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,070 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

