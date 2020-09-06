Third Avenue Management LLC Acquires Shares of 65,834 Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Third Avenue Management LLC owned 0.38% of Washington Trust Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2,127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 227,215 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,127,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 76,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

WASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 53,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.60. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 25.07%. Research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.