The Watches of Switzerland Group’s (WOSG) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of The Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON WOSG opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $802.18 million and a P/E ratio of 1,675.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.42. The Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 170.80 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 397 ($5.19). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 294.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.14.

The Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 16.30 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.40 ($0.20) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited operates as a retailer of jewelry and watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; gifts; and services, such as aftercare, jewelry repair and cleaning, pre-owned watches valuation, trade and exchange, and others. The company operates 127 stores in the United Kingdom, as well as 22 stores in the United States; 5 transactional Websites; and mono-branded stores.

