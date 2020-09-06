Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.17.

TTEK stock opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.02.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

