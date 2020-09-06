Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 280.71 ($3.67).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

TSCO stock opened at GBX 215.80 ($2.82) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 221.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 228.83. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.70 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 332.67 ($4.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion and a PE ratio of 21.80.

In related news, insider John Allan bought 30,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £66,600 ($87,024.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,126 shares of company stock worth $6,687,646.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

