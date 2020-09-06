Terracoin (TRC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $101.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $101.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,247.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.49 or 0.02220049 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.00824639 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000156 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000636 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

