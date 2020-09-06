Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) is Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,763,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the quarter. Ternium comprises approximately 11.0% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ternium were worth $26,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Ternium by 577.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ternium by 10.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 187,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ternium SA has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $23.65.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ternium SA will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ternium from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ternium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium SA (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.