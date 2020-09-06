Teranga Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Short Interest Up 11.3% in August

Teranga Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,179,300 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the July 30th total of 1,059,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Shares of TGCDF stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. Teranga Gold has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGCDF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from $17.25 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teranga Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $17.50) on shares of Teranga Gold in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Teranga Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

