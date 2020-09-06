Telsey Advisory Group Increases Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $18.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIG. CICC Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $935.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.75.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.94. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

