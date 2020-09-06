Telsey Advisory Group Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $70.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.16. PVH has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in PVH by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of PVH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of PVH by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

