Telsey Advisory Group Increases Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $230.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.48.

NYSE MCD opened at $211.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $220.84.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

