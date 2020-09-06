TCG Advisors LP Takes $102,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,308,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after buying an additional 3,014,020 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 266,461 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

HBAN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,643,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,201. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

