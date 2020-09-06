TCG Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 20,395 Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 55,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 66,172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,862,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

ET stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. 17,729,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,060,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.52%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

