TCG Advisors LP Invests $301,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 791 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 781,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $15.72 on Friday, reaching $504.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,553,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,483,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $459.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark raised NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.97.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total transaction of $10,002,279.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,480,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,722 shares of company stock valued at $157,249,535. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

