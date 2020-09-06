TCG Advisors LP Has $425,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

TCG Advisors LP boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $8.83 on Friday, hitting $335.01. 6,568,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,594. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

