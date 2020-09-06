TCG Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 2,891 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV remained flat at $$91.87 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,430,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,144. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.56. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.