Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

TWODF opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

