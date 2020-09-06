Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.15% of Target worth $82,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Target by 0.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Target by 0.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.23. 4,737,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra increased their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,487 shares of company stock valued at $17,714,694 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.