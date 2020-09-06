TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE comprises about 4.8% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 70.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,430,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,858 shares of company stock worth $20,736,546. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.71. 1,507,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.69. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

