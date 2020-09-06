Taglich Brothers Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for C-Bond Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:CBNT)

C-Bond Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:CBNT) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of C-Bond Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for C-Bond Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBNT opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. C-Bond Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

