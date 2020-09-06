T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $118.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS stock opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 53.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.