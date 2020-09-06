SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,433 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of SYSCO worth $46,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after buying an additional 248,240 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.14. 2,228,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,110. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.