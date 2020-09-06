Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €120.00 by Baader Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SY1. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €101.31 ($119.19).

Shares of SY1 opened at €113.55 ($133.59) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €111.22 and a 200 day moving average of €98.18. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

