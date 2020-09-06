Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

SYKE stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,830,000 after buying an additional 70,523 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 15.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,505,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,637,000 after buying an additional 206,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after buying an additional 73,024 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 8.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,898,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

