Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 73,024 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 41.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

In other news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYKE. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of SYKE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. 200,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,886. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.