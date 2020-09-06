SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Sells $160,013.98 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $160,013.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John S. Schoenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, John S. Schoenstein sold 4,301 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $107,568.01.

On Wednesday, August 26th, John S. Schoenstein sold 3,727 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $93,175.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, John S. Schoenstein sold 8,033 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $179,376.89.

On Tuesday, August 11th, John S. Schoenstein sold 10,525 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $231,865.75.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. SVMK Inc has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $26.24.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the second quarter worth $464,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 4.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the second quarter worth $786,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in SVMK during the second quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVMK by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 125,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVMK shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SVMK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

