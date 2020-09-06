Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SURF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen restated an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. Research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Surface Oncology by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 26,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Surface Oncology by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 188,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.