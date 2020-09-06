Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the July 30th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

