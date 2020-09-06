Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Update

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 30th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE:EDF opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd news, EVP James E. Craige bought 5,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $39,868.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

