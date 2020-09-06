Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives $47.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $80,394.60. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $32,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,115 shares of company stock worth $824,529 in the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 72.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $43.98. 76,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,082. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

