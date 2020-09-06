Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives $47.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.
SYBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.
In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $80,394.60. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $32,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,115 shares of company stock worth $824,529 in the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $43.98. 76,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,082. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
