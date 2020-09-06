Stearns Financial Services Group Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stearns Financial Services Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

CSCO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. 34,811,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,994,692. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.