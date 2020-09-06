Stearns Financial Services Group Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stearns Financial Services Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 2.6% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stearns Financial Services Group owned 0.13% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 164.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,825,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,648 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 162.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,002,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,796,000 after buying an additional 2,479,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,665,000. KEMPER Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. KEMPER Corp now owns 2,111,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,686. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $85.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

