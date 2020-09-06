Stearns Financial Services Group Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stearns Financial Services Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $44,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

VUG traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.21. 1,773,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

