Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 955 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stearns Financial Services Group trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,606. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $202.68.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

