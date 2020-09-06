Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 6,137 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Stearns Financial Services Group trimmed its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

BATS NULV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. 42,724 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

