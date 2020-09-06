Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 551 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 84,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.78. 3,598,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,424. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.