Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 4,796 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stearns Financial Services Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,078,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,979,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,275,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,830,000 after acquiring an additional 319,915 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,091,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. 25,431,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,084,994. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

