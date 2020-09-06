Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 43,178 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,178 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises 3.9% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stearns Financial Services Group owned approximately 1.27% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $24,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 83,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. 433,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

