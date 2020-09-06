Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 2,160 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Stearns Financial Services Group cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.9% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 7,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,306,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in 3M by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,020,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,718,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.77. 3,266,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,829. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.49 and its 200-day moving average is $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

