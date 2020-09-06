Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 2,096 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,163 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

