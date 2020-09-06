Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 161 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $2,952,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,292,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.06. 1,822,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,250. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

