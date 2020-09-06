Stearns Financial Services Group Sells 1,416 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stearns Financial Services Group cut its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 158.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

