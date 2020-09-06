Stearns Financial Services Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Stryker by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.62. 1,044,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.25.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

