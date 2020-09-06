Stearns Financial Services Group Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Stearns Financial Services Group lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 167.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.74. 1,201,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,622. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

