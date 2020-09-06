Stearns Financial Services Group Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stearns Financial Services Group trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,239,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $250.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

