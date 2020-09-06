Stearns Financial Services Group Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.8% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,852,000 after acquiring an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,660,000 after purchasing an additional 230,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,969,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,076,000 after purchasing an additional 131,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after buying an additional 436,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,763,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.68. 2,209,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

