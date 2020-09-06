Stearns Financial Services Group Purchases 471 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 7,170 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,724. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $220.84. The stock has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.17.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

