Stearns Financial Services Group Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Stearns Financial Services Group lessened its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock remained flat at $$91.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,430,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,144. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.56. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

