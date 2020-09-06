Stearns Financial Services Group Increases Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Stearns Financial Services Group raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.71. 125,247 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

